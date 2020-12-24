Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published
PM thanks armed forces personnel during Christmas video call

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the armed forces personnelfor their work tackling Covid-19 during 2020.

In a video call with troopsoverseas in Mali, Estonia, Somalia and Afghanistan, as well as those deployedin the UK, Mr Johnson thanked them all for being “our number one export”.


