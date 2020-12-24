Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:04s - Published 4 days ago

Sourav Ganguly, other officials meet for BCCI's 89th Annual General Meeting

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and other officials of the cricket board met at Ahmedabad's Hotel Taj Skyline on December 24 for the 89th Annual General Body Meeting.

Various topics including tax issue, introduction of two new IPL teams, and inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are likely to be discussed in the 89th AGM.

Ahead of the annual meeting, a top official of the BCCI, KVP Rao resigned.