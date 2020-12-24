Sourav Ganguly, other officials meet for BCCI's 89th Annual General Meeting

Speaking to media in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on December 24, Vice President (VP) of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), Amin Pathan spoke on BCCI's 89th Annual General Meeting. Pathan said, "IPL will be held in April 2021 and the teams will be discussed by the executives." "BCCI is doing exemplary work for cricket," he added.
Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part in the Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) President's Cup T20 tournament, which will be held at the SD College Cricket ground in Alappuzha from December 17, 2020 to January 03, 2021. Sreesanth's 7-year ban for alleged spot-fixing ended in August 2020.Speaking to ANI, S Sreesanth said, "Thanks to BCCI as it's been 7-long years and I have been training really hard. I will keep giving my best because this is something for which I have waited for 7 long years. I am grateful to the selectors for giving me this opportunity." "Every bowl and every moment is important for me and it was never like that before," he added. In August 2013, Sreesanth and two other teammates of Rajasthan Royals (RR) were banned from playing for a lifetime by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for alleged spot-fixing in IPL. On March 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed the BCCI ban and allowed him to play this year. KCA has sought permission from Kerala government to conduct the tournament. Sreesanth last played for India in 2011 Cricket World Cup.
Vinod Kumar Yadav, CEO and Chairman of Railway Board, informed that the national transport is making efforts to commission the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project simultaneously in both the cities. "Indian Railways wants to commission the bullet train project together and we have planned accordingly. Maharashtra government has assured to make more than 80% land available in the next 4 months," said Vinod Kumar Yadav. He added, "If we get the land then the project can be commissioned in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. We are also preparing whether we can run bullet train till Vapi (Gujarat) in the first phase if there is a delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra."
Gujarat Police detained supporters of former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela on December 26 outside Gandhi Ashram as they commenced their protest march towards Delhi. Vaghela had announced protest march towards Delhi from Ahmedabad to support the protesting farmers in the national capital. Currently, he is in under detention at his residence.
Former player of the Indian cricket team, Suresh Raina conducted trials for players in Jammu. Suresh Raina Cricket Academy held trials for players of senior age group on December 07. Speaking to ANI in Jammu on December 07, Raina spoke on performance of JandK's all-round player Abdul Samad and his debut in 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He said, "Abdul Samad has performed really very well in IPL-13. He showed his encouragement and self-motivation even in lack of facilities and still he has done so much and did wonders in IPL." "I have faith in Samad and have also spoken to him. Many players will come forward after watching him play. If they will get proper facilities then they will really play well in future," Raina added.