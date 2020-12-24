Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Celebrity Deaths in 2020 - I

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Celebrity Deaths in 2020 - I

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Celebrity Deaths in 2020 - I

Where there is life there must come death.

Let’s give a nod to the lives of some very important A Listers who passed in 2020.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

On A Positive Note: Christmas Day Special [Video]

On A Positive Note: Christmas Day Special

KDKA's Kym Gable introduces you to a special Christmas Day program, on a positive note.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:45Published
JandK Govt organises special event on Christmas Eve in Srinagar [Video]

JandK Govt organises special event on Christmas Eve in Srinagar

On eve of Christmas, Jammu and Kashmir Government organised special event in Srinagar. To bring cheer among people, Department of Tourism along with Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:14Published
CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Celebrities Covid - III [Video]

CHRISTMAS SPECIAL: Celebrities Covid - III

Not even the A List is important enough to escape the clutches of Covid 19. Let’s see who caught it.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published