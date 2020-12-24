Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:39s - Published 3 days ago

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

It will be blustery and much colder today.

We will only be in the upper teens for Christmas Eve Day.

With gusty northwest winds behind the storm, we'll have some winter-like wind chills in the single digits either side of 0.

Christmas Eve night will be blustery and cold with lows in the low single digits.

GREAT weather for Santa!!

Christmas will be slightly warmer with highs in the low-20s, but wind chills will still remain chilly.

We do improve during the weekend with highs back in the mid 20s on Saturday and then the lower 30s as we head into Sunday with a small chance of seeing some light snowfall.

Next Wednesday may be a day to watch.