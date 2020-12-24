Kajol to debut on OTT with Tribhanga, Parth Samthaan to star opposite Alia Bhatt

Paparazzi snapped Bollywood stars in film city. Dressed in comfy attire, Janhvi Kapoor was snapped in Bandra. Janhvi will next be seen in 'Dostana 2'. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was also clicked. Alia is prepping up for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', her next venture. Kunal Kemmu was out on bike shopping in Andheri.
Actor Alia Bhatt revisited her childhood days in a new video shared on Instagram. In the video, Alia is seen running around in a forest and playing with two kids. Alia captioned it, 'Childhood! A time when the world feels like your playground'. After months of staying indoors, the 27-year-old actor had recently resumed work. Earlier this month, Alia was joined by the Brahmastra team for a 10-day schedule in Mumbai. The fantasy drama was scheduled to release in December 2020 after several delays. The release has, however, been pushed yet again owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first instalment of an ambitious fantasy trilogy.
Filmmakers behind Paava Kadhaigal talk about breaking away from the limitations of mainstream cinema to make the anthology. Vetrimaaran, Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon and Vignesh Shivn talk about their experience of being part of Netflix's anthology film, what drew them to the idea of working on this format and the freedom of working on an OTT project. Loosely translated as ‘Sin Stories’, the anthology explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships. The film premiered on Netflix on December 18.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas weighed in on the debate regarding movie theatres versus streaming services, and the future of the entertainment industry. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the couple said that it couldn't wait to watch a film in a theatre when normalcy returns. They said that there was no need to pick between theatres and OTT platforms since both offered different experiences. Watch the full video for more.
Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a fun video with her Chhalaang co-star Rajkummar Rao. The duo recreated Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Nushrratt shared the video on Instagram with a slightly tweaked dialogue from the film. In the video, Nushrratt is seen running into Rajkummar's arms as he stands in a mustard field. The two then sing Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam and recreate the song for the camera. Last week, the two actors saw the release of Chhalaang on Amazon Prime Video. While Rajkummar played a PT teacher, Nushrratt was seen as the school's new computer teacher. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang opened to positive reviews from critics.
Bollywood celebrities celebrated Karwa Chauth with much zeal and fervor. Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu among others shared glimpes of their celebrations. Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Kajol also shared stunning photos from the festivities. Priyanka was a vision in red and so was Kajol at their Karwa Chauth celebrations. Raveena had a virtual Karwa Chauth as she was in Himachal Pradesh for work. Tahira Kashyap and Sonali Bendre also posted pictures of their celebrations. Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in Northern India. This year the festival was celebrated across the country on November 4.
Dhanush Joins The Cast Of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Starrer Netflix Film 'The Gray Man', Helmed By Russo Brothers. In other News Carryminati to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Mayday, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. to know more watch Daily Punch
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan To Come Together In YRF's Spy Universe. In other news Angira Dhar joins Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in Mayday for more watch Daily Punch
Shah Rukh Khan’s special cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Mr. Perfectionist himself. In other news, Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film will be directed by Ad director Shantanu Bagchi. For more inside scoops, watch Daily Punch and stay tuned with Desimartini
Starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Starring in lead roles playing their real parts of that of an actor and director in reel life, AK vs AK is your conventional Bollywood masala film, and no, you can't afford to leave your brains behind while watching it. It's made intelligently, has a clever screenplay, even smarter direction and some ace performances that make it a wholesome watch. Kapoor's and Kashyap's camaraderie even while having a spat, looks so real that you are left to wonder if they're actually venting out for some old grudge or are they doing it just for the film. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK is an edge of the seat thriller that makes you guessing what's next and eventually treats you with the fabulously written climax. It also features Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor in supporting roles. It's currently streaming on Netflix.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Arjun Rampal for around six hours at its Mumbai office on Dec 21. He was questioned in connection with psychotropic substances found at his home. Zonal director Sameer Wankhede said that the agency has found some contradiction in the prescription submitted by the actor to NCB. “There was a discrepancy in Arjun Rampal's statement. He can be called for questioning once again,” Sameer said. Last month, the agency had conducted a search at Rampal’s residence in Bandra. It seized electronics gadgets & some medicine restricted under the NDPS Act. NCB had already questioned Rampal and his partner Gabriella Demetriades in connection to the Bollywood drug case. On November 13, Rampal was questioned for nearly seven hours. Gabriella had also been called for two rounds of questioning by the NCB. Watch the full video for more.
