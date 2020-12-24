Staff members at the Villas of Holly Brook get Vaccine

Like other long-term care facilities, they've also had a tough time during the pandemic.

Vaccines are making their way... to long term care facilities... across the country.

In marshall, illinois... "the villas of holly brook" got their shipment.

Several staff members were vaccinated.

They say they feel a sense... of relief... now that it's in the facility.

That's by radically changing operations... and keeping families from entering.

Staff say they're glad to start the process of getting back to normal.

"it was a happy moment, but in the same sense, i was very emotional about it because it's almost like ok we're getting to the end.

Hopefully we'll see the light at the end of the tunnel now."

They hope to start vaccinating residents in the next