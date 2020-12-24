Stella Tennant: One of the most renowned catwalk models passes away at the age of 50 |Oneindia News

Global  
 

Stella Tennant, one of the most renowned catwalk models and cover-stars of the 1990s died at the age of 50.

Police Scotland said they were called in the town of Duns in the Scottish Borders following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman and there were no suspicious circumstances.

Stella Tennant, who turned 50 on December 17, modelled for top fashion houses including Chanel, Versace and Valentino.

Stella Tennant retired from the fashion industry in 1998, returning on a part-time basis to shoot clothing campaigns and appear on the runway.

She was married to French photographer-turned-osteopath David Lasnet and the couple had four children.

