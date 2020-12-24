Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:41s - Published 4 minutes ago

Local musician waiting on stimulus check

Nina Di Gregorio is a classically trained violinist and business owner.

Before the pandemic, she was doing well financially, but she’s been out of work for the last 10 months.

She got around $200 on the first stimulus check and now, she worries if she will even get any money at all.

Nina Di Gregorio is one of many people who are waiting to see what happens with the stimulus checks.

Astrid Mednez reporting.