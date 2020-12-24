THPD wins Battle of the Badge

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

It's part of the cause to help local families.

"terre haute police" won the salvation army's.... "battle of the badge award"... it's part of the cause to help local families.

Officers raised more than 17-hundred dollars for the "red kettle campaign."

The department took home the "traveling red kettle trophy."

The sheriff's office... and fire department... also participated.

All together... they raised more than 36-hundred dollars.

We prevent homelessness.

So basically we try to help pay people bills when they can't pay them."

"the salvation army" is still about 19-thousand dollars short... of its 120-thousand dollar goal.

You can donate at red kettles... at area businesses... or