Video Credit: WFFT - Published 1 day ago

The movement has helped boost sales during the holiday season for some local-owned shops.

Cases.

Small businesses have been hit hard during the pandemic, but some local retailers are starting to see a boost in business as we head into the final shopping day before chri caleb ox 55 saylor spoke with two small business owners today and is live in downtown fort wayne.

Caleb..

Why are some seeing improvements in sales.over the past few holiday seasons, the shop local movement has grown larger and with the pandemic, it become even more of a focus to keep local businesses open.

Now after a tough few months, local retailers are seeing improvements because of more people shopping local.?

Shop small, shop local.

Simple phra helping keep small retailers open through a down year.

For the smith family, they own three cell phone stores and a clothing stor on fort wayne southside.

James smith sr says sales have been way down across some of his business during the pandemic, but the shop local initiative has been giving them a boost.

Specially these last couple of weeks, really good reports, especially from the clothing stor probably it because of the holidays and plus that push to shop local, that definitely helping the numbers thate seen.

James junior says that with how long covid-19 has impacted peop starting to drive people to get out eople heir community.

Are just trying to be able to get out of the house and just be able to shop, look for something, something to do, something to keep them busy.

So, i feel like the clothing stor just we have, it a good environment, as far as the south side of town, having something productive to do.

Business has been improving for the find in downtown fort wayne as well.

Employee kelsey mcdonald says they made it through the tough months by adapting, setting up appointments with customers.

Now holiday year season, business has looked fairly normal, in part to more people wanting to shop local.

E seen different gr facebook that their goal is to buy one thing for every person on their list from somewhere local.

So, we seen a lot of 3 new customers that have decided instead of shop big, shop small this season.

The effort people are making to help keep family-owned business going at isn unappreciated by those who needed the way that customers have shown up for us have been awesome, but the way we e all showing up for each her is reahoever started the local, we want to thank you for that for sure, because we feel it.

We appreciate it, definitely.

Out: and with only one more day left to buy those gifts, small businesses would like to encourage you to shop local if possible and if you do still have gifts left to buy, make sure to check business hours because some family-owned stores may be