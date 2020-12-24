Global  
 

DETR must pay out Pandemic Assistance Program claims

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Today is the deadline for them to pay out its pandemic assistance program claims. A judge recently ruled the agency must pay out claims that have been frozen because of suspected fraud.


