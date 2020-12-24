Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK agrees a post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
UK agrees a post-Brexit trade deal with EU

UK agrees a post-Brexit trade deal with EU

The UK has agreed a trade deal with the EU just days before the end of thetransitional period on December 31.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal [Video]

Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal

Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their support. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish [Video]

On cusp of Brexit trade deal, EU and UK haggle over fish

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:12Published
Brexit negotiations: Progress in talks raises hopes of imminent deal [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Progress in talks raises hopes of imminent deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:16Published
UK-EU Brexit trade deal expected on Christmas Eve [Video]

UK-EU Brexit trade deal expected on Christmas Eve

The UK and European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit tradedeal. An announcement is expected on Christmas Eve, but talks were continuingthrough the night on the details of an agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Coronavirus: Italy logs highest death toll in Europe, UK extends strictest measures [Video]

Coronavirus: Italy logs highest death toll in Europe, UK extends strictest measures

Italy has recorded Europe's highest death toll at 70,000, the UK has put more areas under its strictest measures and the EU is looking to roll out vaccinations. Here are the latest developments on the pandemic from across the continent.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:09Published
Post-Brexit deal: Britain and the EU expected to announce a deal [Video]

Post-Brexit deal: Britain and the EU expected to announce a deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: how travel, shopping and your money could change if no deal is agreed

Which? explains how your holidays, finances and shopping could be affected if UK-EU trade deal isn't...
Which? - Published

Brexit Negotiators Have Been Working Overtime On Trade Agreement

European Union and British negotiators have been racing to reach a post-Brexit trade deal before Dec....
NPR - Published

Brexit talks continue through the night amid hopes of trade deal being agreed

Brexit talks continue through the night amid hopes of trade deal being agreed Brexit talks have continued through the night as hopes were raised that a trade deal could finally be...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Related videos from verified sources

EU and UK poised for Christmas Brexit trade deal [Video]

EU and UK poised for Christmas Brexit trade deal

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 03:37Published
'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn [Video]

'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn

Head of the Commons Brexit Committee Hilary Benn says it's likely that anyBrexit trade deal negotiated between the UK and EU today will be approved byParliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Brexit countdown: 7 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit countdown: 7 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published