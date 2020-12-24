UK agrees a post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their support.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK and European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit tradedeal. An announcement is expected on Christmas Eve, but talks were continuingthrough the night on the details of an agreement.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:29Published
Italy has recorded Europe's highest death toll at 70,000, the UK has put more areas under its strictest measures and the EU is looking to roll out vaccinations. Here are the latest developments on the pandemic from across the continent.