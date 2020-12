Pistons lose and new hire Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 days ago Pistons lose and new hire Pistons lose and new hire 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE PISTONS HIT THE ROAD LASTNIGHT FOR THEIR FIRST GAME OFTHEY COULDN'T BRING HOME THEWIN--BUT IT WAS STILL A GOOD BACK ANDFORTH!DETROIT WAS UP BY 14POINTS...BUT MINNESOTA OUTSCOREDDETROIT IN THE FOURTH.TIMBERWOLVES TOOK LAST NIGHT'SGAME, 111 TO 101.THE DETROIT PISTONS HOST THECLEVELAND CAVALIERS SATURDAY AT7 P-M.THE PISTONS HAVE MADE ANINTERESTING HIRE--DETROIT BASED-RAP ARTIST BIGSEAN IS NOW THEIR CREATIVEDIRECTOR OFINNOVATION.IT'S A NEW POSITION WITH THETEAM.BASICALLY, HE'LL BE ABLE TODESIGN JERSEYS AND THEEXPERIENCE INSIDELITTLE CAESARS ARENA.HE SAYS HE INTENDS TO, 'BRINGTHAT FEELING AND THAT AESTHETICTHAT I GREW UP WITH IN ADMIRINGTHE PISTONS.'WEATHER CHEC





