Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals he tested positive for coronavirus

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals he recently tested positive for coronavirus.
Britney Spears has cut her own hairBritney Spears has taken to Instagram to share a picture of her new hairdo which she cut herself.
Britney Spears' dad claims he hasn't spoken to her since AugustBritney Spears’ dad claims he hasn’t spoken to his daughter since August, and says he “misses her very much”, as the pair continue their conservatorship battle.