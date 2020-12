See This Mammoth Discovery in Russia as 10,000-Year-Old Partial Skeleton Found Veuer - Duration: 00:41s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:41s - Published See This Mammoth Discovery in Russia as 10,000-Year-Old Partial Skeleton Found In Russia’s remote Yamal peninsula locals found some bones that scientists later realized were the partial skeleton of a 10,000-year-old wooly mammoth. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Check Out This Mammoth Discovery in Russia as 10,000-Year-Old Partial Skeleton Found



In Russia’s remote Yamal peninsula locals found some bones that scientists later realized were the partial skeleton of a 10,000-year-old wooly mammoth. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:42 Published on October 27, 2020