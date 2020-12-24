Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News Team Chat: Tired Of Zoom & Christmas Favorites

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 05:44s - Published
News Team Chat: Tired Of Zoom & Christmas Favorites

News Team Chat: Tired Of Zoom & Christmas Favorites

The news crew discusses Zoom fatigue and talks about their Christmas favorites.WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec.

24, 2020


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christmas Could Be Zoom's Busiest Day Ever [Video]

Christmas Could Be Zoom's Busiest Day Ever

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us why Christmas may be Zoom’s biggest day ever.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published
'We Are Essential For Joy, Hope And Peace': North Texas' Uptown Carolers Going Virtual This Christmas [Video]

'We Are Essential For Joy, Hope And Peace': North Texas' Uptown Carolers Going Virtual This Christmas

As the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many public gatherings, a group of Christmas carolers has adapted to 2020 to spread some cheer to those stuck at home.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:51Published
UNLV Lady Rebels Basketball Team gets ready for the new sesaon [Video]

UNLV Lady Rebels Basketball Team gets ready for the new sesaon

The UNLV Lady Rebels Basketball Team is getting ready for their season opener on Nov. 25. During their Media Day - head coach Lindy La Rocque says - training with the players started out over Zoom.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published