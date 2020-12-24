TEACHER OF THE WEEK STEPHANIE HATFIELD

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

C1 3 of the week is stephanie hatfield.... a first grade teacher from liberty elementary school in lexington.

Stephanie hatfield has been a spanish emersion teacher at liberty elementary shcool for 7 years.

If you're liek me you probably are wondering what spanish emersion is.

This year has been challenging to say the least.

It's taken a toll on not just the c1 3 students but the teachers too.

Stephanie says is loking so forward to getting back in the classroom as sson as it's safe.

If you know a teacher just like mrs hatfield going above and beyond nominate them to be our abce 36 paretn teacher store teacehring of the week on our website wtvq .com in lexington cody adams abc 36 news.

