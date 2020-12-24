‘Even Congress doesn’t take Rahul Gandhi seriously’: Agriculture minister Tomar

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who met the President earlier today and submitted a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention for the repeal of farm laws.
"Whatever Rahul Gandhi says, even Congress doesn't take it seriously.
Today when he went to register his protest with President with signatures, these farmers told me that no one from Congress came to them to get their signature," the Agriculture Minister said.
He said if Rahul Gandhi was so worried, he could have done something for farmers when Congress was in power.
"The character of Congress has always been anti-farmer," Tomar added.
Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against three farm laws enacted recently by the government.
A delegation of 60 farmers belonging to Kisan Majdoor Sangh, Baghpat met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. They met him at Krishi Bhavan in Delhi on December 24. Speaking to media after meeting Kisan Mazdoor Sangh members, Tomar said, "Farmers from Baghpat have given me a letter in support of Centre's Farm Laws. They have told me that government shouldn't buckle under any pressure to make amendments to Farm bills."
In India, there is no democracy, it's in imagination not in reality, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 after Delhi Police took party leaders into custody during their march to Rashtrapati Bhavan over farmers' agitation. He said, "There is no democracy in India. It can be in your imagination, but not in reality." Congress leaders Rahul, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury visited Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum, containing two crore signatures, to President Kovind, and sought his intervention.
Without naming him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an "incompetent man" who is running the country on behalf of 3-4 people. He said, "You have an incompetent man who..