‘Even Congress doesn’t take Rahul Gandhi seriously’: Agriculture minister Tomar

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:18s - Published
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who met the President earlier today and submitted a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention for the repeal of farm laws.

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi says, even Congress doesn't take it seriously.

Today when he went to register his protest with President with signatures, these farmers told me that no one from Congress came to them to get their signature," the Agriculture Minister said.

He said if Rahul Gandhi was so worried, he could have done something for farmers when Congress was in power.

"The character of Congress has always been anti-farmer," Tomar added.

Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against three farm laws enacted recently by the government.

Watch the full video for more details.


