Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK and EU and agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal following months of fraught discussions.

Mr Johnson said the agreement, which he described as a 'Canada-style free trade deal', will "protect jobs across this country" and was a "good deal for the whole of Europe".

