Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Boris Johnson holds a press conference in Downing Street to confirm the UK andEuropean Union have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal. The Prime Minister saidthe deal with the EU will “protect jobs across this country” and has “takenback control of our laws and our destiny”.
Two passengers from the United Kingdom went missing at Delhi airport after testing Covid-19 positive. This created panic among authorities in wake of a new coronavirus strain found in Britain. Both the passengers, who went untraceable on Tuesday, were soon tracked down. One had managed to reach Ludhiana while the other was found in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, India has suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31. On December 20, PM Boris Johnson had said a new variant of Covid-19 was found in UK.
HGV lorries stuck in Kent due to the closure of the border with France earlier this week have now begun moving, with Channel crossings resuming and the backlog clearing. Queues still extend along the M20 and in the roads around Dover, however the army are conducting coronavirus tests on drivers along the motorway and at the Port of Dover, approving drivers for travel upon a negative result.
Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their support.
Thousands of truck drivers remain stranded in Kent as the backlog to clear those trying to cross the Channel extends over Christmas. Aerial views show frustrated drivers spelled out 'help' with traffic cones at the Manston Airport holding site, where drivers are being tested for coronavirus before being allowed to travel.