Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK and EU and agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal following months of fraught discussions.

Mr Johnson said the agreement, which he described as a 'Canada-style free trade deal', will "protect jobs across this country" and was a "good deal for the whole of Europe".

Report by Etemadil.

Pigeon escapes clutches of Downing Street cat [Video]

Pigeon escapes clutches of Downing Street cat

Larry the cat on Thursday entertained bored journalists waiting outside 10 Downing Street in London for an expected announcement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a Brexit deal.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:33Published
Boris Johnson: UK has taken back control of our laws and destiny [Video]

Boris Johnson: UK has taken back control of our laws and destiny

Boris Johnson holds a press conference in Downing Street to confirm the UK andEuropean Union have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal. The Prime Minister saidthe deal with the EU will “protect jobs across this country” and has “takenback control of our laws and our destiny”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

Looking forward to welcome UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: India

 India on Thursday said it was looking forward to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's visit here next month, amid reports that the trip may not be possible..
IndiaTimes
Two Covid positive flyers from UK go missing at Delhi airport, tracked later [Video]

Two Covid positive flyers from UK go missing at Delhi airport, tracked later

Two passengers from the United Kingdom went missing at Delhi airport after testing Covid-19 positive. This created panic among authorities in wake of a new coronavirus strain found in Britain. Both the passengers, who went untraceable on Tuesday, were soon tracked down. One had managed to reach Ludhiana while the other was found in Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, India has suspended all passenger flights from the UK till December 31. On December 20, PM Boris Johnson had said a new variant of Covid-19 was found in UK.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:28Published

'It is mostly what we were expecting': EU, UK reach an agreement on Brexit [Video]

'It is mostly what we were expecting': EU, UK reach an agreement on Brexit

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:57Published
REPLAY: Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right", EU's von der Leyen says [Video]

REPLAY: Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right", EU's von der Leyen says

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:36Published
REPLAY: EU's Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, "clock no longer ticking" [Video]

REPLAY: EU's Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, "clock no longer ticking"

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 07:20Published

REPLAY: Post-Brexit trade agreement 'a good deal for the whole of Europe', UK's Johnson says [Video]

REPLAY: Post-Brexit trade agreement 'a good deal for the whole of Europe', UK's Johnson says

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 09:48Published
UK parliament to vote on post-Brexit trade deal on Dec. 30 [Video]

UK parliament to vote on post-Brexit trade deal on Dec. 30

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:46Published

Black doctor dies of COVID-19 after complaining of racist treatment

 "This is how Black people get killed," Dr. Susan Moore said in a Facebook video, weeks before she died of coronavirus.
CBS News
Lorries on the move as border backlog starts to clear [Video]

Lorries on the move as border backlog starts to clear

HGV lorries stuck in Kent due to the closure of the border with France earlier this week have now begun moving, with Channel crossings resuming and the backlog clearing. Queues still extend along the M20 and in the roads around Dover, however the army are conducting coronavirus tests on drivers along the motorway and at the Port of Dover, approving drivers for travel upon a negative result. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:17Published
Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal [Video]

Hilary Benn: Brexit deal better than no deal

Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their support. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Lorries still stranded as backlog extends over Christmas [Video]

Lorries still stranded as backlog extends over Christmas

Thousands of truck drivers remain stranded in Kent as the backlog to clear those trying to cross the Channel extends over Christmas. Aerial views show frustrated drivers spelled out 'help' with traffic cones at the Manston Airport holding site, where drivers are being tested for coronavirus before being allowed to travel. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published

Brexit: UK wants EU trade deal but not 'at any cost' - Boris Johnson

UK and EU negotiators are trying to agree a post-Brexit trade deal by 31 December.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Daily Record


No deal still most likely Brexit scenario, Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeated on Tuesday that the most likely outcome of post-Brexit...
Japan Today - Published

Johnson warns Brexit talks ‘looking difficult’ but discussions continue

Boris Johnson has warned the prospect of agreeing a trade deal with the EU is “looking...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says the UK remains a"trusted partner" as the two sides confirm a post-Brexit trade deal has beenagreed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:46Published
Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight [Video]

Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight

The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
UK-EU Brexit trade deal expected on Christmas Eve [Video]

UK-EU Brexit trade deal expected on Christmas Eve

The UK and European Union are on the threshold of striking a post-Brexit tradedeal. An announcement is expected on Christmas Eve, but talks were continuingthrough the night on the details of an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published