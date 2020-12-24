Global  
 

Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking

Published
The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said 'the clock is no longer ticking'as a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed between the European Union and theUnited Kingdom.


Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

