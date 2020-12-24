|
Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking
The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said 'the clock is no longer ticking'as a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed between the European Union and theUnited Kingdom.
Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'
UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal
The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights. Julian Satterthwaite reports.
Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen
Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.
EU negotiator Michel Barnier says "good progress" has been made, as negotiations continue in...
