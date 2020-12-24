Brexit deal 'fair, balanced and right': Von der Leyen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK and EU and agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal following months of fraught discussions. Mr Johnson said the agreement, which he described as a 'Canada-style free trade deal', will "protect jobs across this country" and was a "good deal for the whole of Europe". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson holds a press conference in Downing Street to confirm the UK andEuropean Union have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal. The Prime Minister saidthe deal with the EU will “protect jobs across this country” and has “takenback control of our laws and our destiny”.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33Published