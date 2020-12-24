Global  
 

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen

Brexit deal 'fair, balanced and right': Von der Leyen

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.


Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking [Video]

Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said 'the clock is no longer ticking'as a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed between the European Union and theUnited Kingdom.

Pigeon escapes clutches of Downing Street cat [Video]

Pigeon escapes clutches of Downing Street cat

Larry the cat on Thursday entertained bored journalists waiting outside 10 Downing Street in London for an expected announcement from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a Brexit deal.

Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU [Video]

Boris Johnson announces post-Brexit trade deal with EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK and EU and agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal following months of fraught discussions. Mr Johnson said the agreement, which he described as a 'Canada-style free trade deal', will "protect jobs across this country" and was a "good deal for the whole of Europe". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

REPLAY: Post-Brexit trade agreement 'a good deal for the whole of Europe', UK's Johnson says [Video]

REPLAY: Post-Brexit trade agreement 'a good deal for the whole of Europe', UK's Johnson says

'It is mostly what we were expecting': EU, UK reach an agreement on Brexit [Video]

'It is mostly what we were expecting': EU, UK reach an agreement on Brexit

Boris Johnson: UK has taken back control of our laws and destiny [Video]

Boris Johnson: UK has taken back control of our laws and destiny

Boris Johnson holds a press conference in Downing Street to confirm the UK andEuropean Union have agreed a post-Brexit trade deal. The Prime Minister saidthe deal with the EU will “protect jobs across this country” and has “takenback control of our laws and our destiny”.

Breaking: EU's von der Leyen says trade deal with UK is fair, balanced and right

Brexit: UK-EU trade talks continue ahead of likely deal

Johnson and von der Leyen are likely to have another phone call after talks continued overnight.
EU chief von der Leyen sees progress on Brexit talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday she saw clear progress...
Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: It is time to leave Brexit behind

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says the UK remains a"trusted partner" as the two sides confirm a post-Brexit trade deal has beenagreed.

Ursula Von Der Leyen Says Farewell To UK At Brussels Press Conference [Video]

Ursula Von Der Leyen Says Farewell To UK At Brussels Press Conference

“So to all the Europeans, I say: It is time to leave Brexit behind, our future is made in Europe.”

REPLAY: Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right", EU's von der Leyen says [Video]

REPLAY: Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right", EU's von der Leyen says

