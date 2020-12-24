Global  
 

UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:36s - Published
The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement [Video]

Breakthrough: UK and EU reach post-Brexit trade agreement

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:38Published
Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen [Video]

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:29Published
Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking [Video]

Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said 'the clock is no longer ticking'as a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed between the European Union and theUnited Kingdom.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Alert: UK and European Union reach a provisional post-Brexit trade deal at the last minute to avert a chaotic New Year’s split

BRUSSELS (AP) — UK and European Union reach a provisional post-Brexit trade deal at the last minute...
SeattlePI.com - Published

UK, EU on cusp of striking Brexit trade deal at last

BRUSSELS (AP) — Negotiators from the European Union and Britain worked through the night and right...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caNewsmaxDeutsche WelleRTTNewsBelfast Telegraph


Wall Street to see subdued open on Christmas Eve

Wall Street is expected to see a lukewarm open to the shortened Christmas Eve trading day, with the...
Proactive Investors - Published


Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight [Video]

Brexit deal done after last-minute fish fight

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:04Published
UK agrees a post-Brexit trade deal with EU [Video]

UK agrees a post-Brexit trade deal with EU

The UK has agreed a trade deal with the EU just days before the end of thetransitional period on December 31.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment [Video]

Michel Barnier on Brexit deal: We are in a crucial moment

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published