UK and EU confirm last-minute Brexit trade deal

The EU and UK have finally agreed a Brexit trade deal, but only after last-minute wrangling over fishing rights.

Michel Barnier: The clock is no longer ticking The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said 'the clock is no longer ticking'as a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed between the European Union and theUnited Kingdom.

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

Wall Street is expected to see a lukewarm open to the shortened Christmas Eve trading day, with the...

BRUSSELS (AP) — Negotiators from the European Union and Britain worked through the night and right...

BRUSSELS (AP) — UK and European Union reach a provisional post-Brexit trade deal at the last minute...