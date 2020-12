Gardening Guest: Fresh Flowers For Christmas Eve Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:24s - Published 3 minutes ago Gardening Guest: Fresh Flowers For Christmas Eve We talked with Regan Carstensen from Bachman’s to learn all about arranging floral bouquets into beautiful displays.WCCO Mid-Morning - Dec. 24, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like