Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal'
Lib Dems: Brexit agreement 'doesn't look like a good deal'
Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, says the trade deal secured between the UK and the EU "doesn't look like a good deal" as it is "likely to be the only free trade deal in history to put up barriers to trade" and will be a "red tape bonanza" at borders and ports.
The Lib Dem leader says he will take time to read the deal but doesn't see that his party can support the deal when it is put before MPs in the Commons.
Report by Etemadil.

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a four-nation approach to Covid-19 restrictions over Christmas, warning that people face confusion and complexity unless measures can be standardised across the UK.
Report by Etemadil.
Environment Secretary George Eustice says it won't be a normal Christmas this year and admitted that parts of the country may be under different levels of restrictions over the festive period. It comes amid calls from Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey to limit confusion and ask all four nations to standardise their Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas. Report by Etemadil.
Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by Etemadil.
Hilary Benn, Chair of the Brexit Select Committee, says a deal is better than a no deal, and while MPs will have to look at any deal secured between the UK and the EU, it is likely to get their support.
Report by Etemadil.
As farmer unions are set to decide on the future course of action, they have said that they will be writing to MPs in UK urging them to stop Boris Johnson from visiting India. Farmer group leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said the UK PM should cancel his visit till the farmers are protesting against the government. ‘UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit India on January 26 for the Republic Day celebrations. We are writing to British MPs asking them to stop the UK PM from visiting India till the Indian government agrees to meet our demands,’ Sandhu said. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws passed by the Modi government. They argue that the laws are detrimental for farmers and have sought immediate withdrawal. The Union government has meanwhile asked the farmers to come forward for more talks on the issues. Watch the full video for all the details.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the UK and EU and agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal following months of fraught discussions. Mr Johnson said the agreement, which he described as a 'Canada-style free trade deal', will "protect jobs across this country" and was a "good deal for the whole of Europe". Report by Etemadil.
HGV lorries stuck in Kent due to the closure of the border with France earlier this week have now begun moving, with Channel crossings resuming and the backlog clearing. Queues still extend along the M20 and in the roads around Dover, however the army are conducting coronavirus tests on drivers along the motorway and at the Port of Dover, approving drivers for travel upon a negative result.
Report by Etemadil.