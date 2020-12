Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 03:13s - Published 4 minutes ago

'Goody' app helps provide last-minute virtual gift ideas

The clock is ticking and if you still have some last-minute gifts to get for friends and family time is running out.

But we got you covered.

23ABC alumnus Chloe Nordquist takes a look at some ideas as we inch closer to Christmas.