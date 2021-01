'BCCI doing exemplary work for cricket': RCA VP Amin Pathan on 89th AGM

Speaking to media in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on December 24, Vice President (VP) of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), Amin Pathan spoke on BCCI's 89th Annual General Meeting.

Pathan said, "IPL will be held in April 2021 and the teams will be discussed by the executives." "BCCI is doing exemplary work for cricket," he added.