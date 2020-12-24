Global  
 

Rahul Gandhi must clarify with what intention he's supporting farmers: BJP

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Member of Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Indian Parliament), Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Rahul Gandhi is Wayanad MP.

Is there Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in Kerala?

If not, then, why don't you stand with farmers there?

How is it possible that something is good for Kerala, and not in Delhi?" "He must clarify where and with what intention he is supporting farmers," he added.


