Rahul Gandhi must clarify with what intention he's supporting farmers: BJP

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who met the President earlier today and submitted a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention for the repeal of farm laws. "Whatever Rahul Gandhi says, even Congress doesn't take it seriously. Today when he went to register his protest with President with signatures, these farmers told me that no one from Congress came to them to get their signature," the Agriculture Minister said. He said if Rahul Gandhi was so worried, he could have done something for farmers when Congress was in power. "The character of Congress has always been anti-farmer," Tomar added. Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against three farm laws enacted recently by the government. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:18Published
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers allegedly entered and vandalised the Delhi Jal Board office. The incident occurred on December 24 in Delhi. Speaking to media, Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board and AAP leader, Raghav Chadha said, "The goons of BJP entered the Delhi Jal Board office and vandalised it. They challenged me and warned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against supporting and speaking for farmers." "There is CCTV footage. It is clear that this incident took place with help of Delhi Police," he added.
कृषि कानूनों पर जहां किसानों का आंदोलन जारी है, वहीं इसने दिल्ली की सियासत को भी गर्मा दिया है. राहुल गांधी ने गुरुवार को राष्ट्रपति को 2 करोड़ हस्ताक्षर सौंपे, जिस पर कृषि मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर ने कहा कि राहुल गांधी को उनकी पार्टी ही गंभीरता से नहीं लेती. इस बीच सरकार की ओर किसानों को बातचीत का एक नया प्रस्ताव दिया गया कि वो खुले दिल से किसानों के साथ बातचीत को राज़ी है.दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के ऑफिस में तोड़फोड़ की लड़ाई अब सियासत के मैदान में लड़ी जा रही है, इसे लेकर AAP और BJP में आरोपों का सिलसिला जारी है. कोरोना के मोर्चे पर बात करें तो मॉडर्ना ने दावा किया है कि उनकी वैक्सीन नए स्ट्रेन से भी निपटने में कारगर है. ऐसी ही ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए देखिए editorji की playlist
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:03Published
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member, Anand Sharma on December 21 submitted the COVID report in the upper house. While speaking to ANI, Anand Sharma informed that India's GDP was adversely affected in first quarter but country did make a comeback in the second. Anand Sharma said, "The first quarter of this year was the worst as GDP was adversely hit. However, we made a comeback in second quarter and we hope that in the remaining two quarters as well, the balance of recovery will be maintained." Further applauding the infrastructure, Sharma said, "India has increased its infrastructure and I congratulate Central and state governments for it as they worked together for it. The country stood in the face of this crisis."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on December 17 tore copies of the three farm laws in Delhi Assembly and lambasted at BJP and the Centre over the farm laws. "What was the hurry to get farm laws passed in Parliament during pandemic? It has happened for 1st time that 3 laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha...I hereby tear 3 farm laws in this Assembly and appeal the Centre not to become worst than Britishers," he said. The Delhi Chief Minister was addressing a special session of Delhi Assembly called to discuss farmers' agitation.
On December 05, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "It has been decided that the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building will be held on 10th December at 1 pm. The ceremony will begin with 'bhumi pujan' by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the completion of the 75 years of India's independence, we will begin the session of both the Houses in the new Parliament building." He further said, "This will be one such temple of AatmaNirbhar Bharat that will reflect the diversity of the nation. It will be 17,000 square meter bigger than the old Parliament. There will be approximately 888 seats for Lok Sabha members and more than 326 seats for Rajya Sabha members in the new building. Lok Sabha hall will be able to accommodate 1224 members simultaneously. This will be built in an area of 64,500 square meter at an expense of Rs 971 crores."
With municipal elections in Wayanad around the corner, the residents of Kalpetta, Wayand decided that they will only vote for the party that comes up with a permanent solution to the problems posed by monkeys in the municipality. Monkeys have created a huge menace for the people living in Kalpetta Municipality. A local said, "This time I have decided to vote only if a candidate assures to solve the menace. Monkeys enter houses and steal food."
Congress leader Tariq Anwar on November 13 reacted on the former US president Barack Obama's remark on MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi and said to assess someone in few meetings is tough, Rahul's personality has changed and he's gained lot of experience. "Obama and Rahul Gandhi must've met briefly, probably 8-10 yrs back when he came here as US President. To assess someone in few meetings is tough. Rahul Gandhi's personality has changed since then, he's gained lot of experience," Anwa told to ANI. His comment comes after Obama described Rahul as one who is "eager to impress" but "lacked either the aptitude or the passion" to master the subject. "Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," said Obama.
Speaking to ANI in Thiruvananthapuram on December 23, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja spoke on COVID-19 current status. Shailaja said, "We fear corona's new strain will come to Kerala also. We have decided to screen passengers coming from Europe, Italy and UK at all Kerala airports." "They will be under strong surveillance in their home. 1 flight came from UK yesterday (December 22), result yet to come," she added.