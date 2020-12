Check This Out: Marine saves baby from burning car in San Diego Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:59s - Published 4 minutes ago Check This Out: Marine saves baby from burning car in San Diego Call it a Christmas Miracle or just a matter of someone being at the right place at the right time. Down in San Diego, a family was heading down a road when a gas can from a truck in front of them fell off and got wedged under their engine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MIRACLE -- OR JUST A MATTER OFSOMEONE BEING AT THE RIGHT PLACEAT THE RIGHT TIME.DOWN IN SAN DIEGO A FAMILY WASHEADING DOWN A ROAD --WHEN A GAS CAN FROM A TRUCK INFRONT OF THEM FELL OFF AND GOTWEDGED UNDER THEIR ENGINSPARKS FROM THE GAS CAN SOONIGNITING -- LEADING TO THEENTIRE CAR BEING ENGULFED INFLAMES.TONY HURLEY WAS DRIVING WITH HISWIFE AND THEIR ONEYEAR OLD DAUGHTER.THE HUSBAND AND WIFE WERE ABLETO GET OUT SAFELY -- BUT THELATCHING MECHANISM FOR THE CARSEAT WAS STUCK.AT THAT MOMENT -- MARINE GUNNERYSERGEANT KYLEWETTER WAS DRIVING BY... STOPPEDTO HELP... PULLEOUT A POCKET KNIFE AND WAS ABLETO GET THE GIRL OUT SAFELY.DEFINITELY A HERO IN MY BOOK ANDMORETHAN GRATEFULJUST A GOOD PERSON RIGHT PLACE.IT'SWHAT I EXPECT ANY PERSON TO DO.I'M NOT SPECIAL BY ANY MEANSJUST THEPERSON BEHIND THEM WHO COULDHEWETTER CREDITS HIS MARINE CORPSTRAINING -- WHICH HE SAYSTAUGHT HIM HOW TO REACT TO FASTDEVELOPING SITUATION





