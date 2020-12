Many residents are not letting the COVID-19 pandemic dampen their holiday plans.



Related videos from verified sources Holidays are not happy for everyone during the pandemic



Holidays are not happy for everyone during the pandemic Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:14 Published 5 hours ago Holiday travel changes at CVG airport



People are still traveling for the holidays, and these are the changes you might see if you are one of those people. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:09 Published 6 hours ago COVID Pandemic Magnifies Economic Divide During Holidays



With stores trying to salvage part of the shopping season with year-end sales, the coronavirus pandemic continues to expose the disparities between those who can spend, and give a boost to the.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:34 Published 14 hours ago