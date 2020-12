DC Declares Dec. 24 As Dr. Anthony Fauci Day In Honor Of His 80th Birthday Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:31s - Published 6 minutes ago Dr. Anthony Fauci was honored on his 80th birthday. Dr. Anthony Fauci was honored on his 80th birthday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials Get COVID-19 Vaccine



Dr. Anthony Fauci and Other Health Officials , Get COVID-19 Vaccine. Dr. Fauci received his first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Dec. 22. . Others who received the vaccine include Health.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago