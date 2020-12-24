Hoyer: Trump 'needs to sign this bill'

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer urged President Donald Trump to sign the coronavirus relief package approved earlier this week, after House Republicans rejected an effort by House Democrats on Thursday to increase relief payments to $2,000 from $600.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. Bryan Wood reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has vetoed the $740-billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2021 – setting up what could be the first veto override of his presidency. Gavino Garay reports.