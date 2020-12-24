Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hoyer: Trump 'needs to sign this bill'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Hoyer: Trump 'needs to sign this bill'

Hoyer: Trump 'needs to sign this bill'

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer urged President Donald Trump to sign the coronavirus relief package approved earlier this week, after House Republicans rejected an effort by House Democrats on Thursday to increase relief payments to $2,000 from $600.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Steny Hoyer Steny Hoyer House Majority Leader


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump issues pardons as millions wait for COVID-19 financial aid

 President Trump issued a string of new pardons Wednesday night, including for two former advisers and a member of his extended family. While he took action on..
CBS News

Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen talks to CBSN about pardons and ongoing investigations

 President Trump is using his last days in office to pardon several of his closest allies. But his former personal attorney Michael Cohen, who pled guilty to..
CBS News

How far can $600 stimulus checks actually go?

 "Americans are waiting for final approval of the bipartisan $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal, which includes $600 individual stimulus checks. But the bill..
CBS News
Trump pardons Manafort and Stone [Video]

Trump pardons Manafort and Stone

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

Democrats Try and Fail to Jam $2,000 Stimulus Payments Through House

 In a brief bit of political theater, the House majority leader opened the House for business to ask for unanimous consent to accede to President Trump’s..
NYTimes.com

Answering Trump, Democrats Try and Fail to Jam $2,000 Payments Through House

 In a brief bit of political theater, the House majority leader opened the House for business to ask for unanimous consent to accede to President Trump’s..
NYTimes.com
Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill [Video]

Defying Congress, Trump vetoes defense bill

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has vetoed the $740-billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2021 – setting up what could be the first veto override of his presidency. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Trump Vetoes Military Spending Bill

 The legislation passed with a veto-proof majority in the House and Senate, but it’s unclear whether Congress will override him.
NYTimes.com