UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday a new post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union would stabilize relations with the bloc, after striking what he called "the biggest trade deal yet", saying Britain had taken back control of its laws, borders, and fishing waters.
Defending his trade deal, which will be dissected line by line by many Brexit supporters, Johnson said on one of the trickiest issues of the so-called level playing field fair competition guarantees that both sides could introduce tariffs if the either undercuts the other.
Speaking directly to the EU, he said: "We will be your friend, your ally, your supporter and indeed, never let it be forgotten, your number one market."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the deal with the European Union will“protect jobs across this country” and has “taken back control of our laws andour destiny”. Mr Johnson said the agreement reached with Brussels was a “gooddeal for the whole of Europe”.
Arlene Foster, the First Minister of Northern Ireland, says the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU is 'good news' and hopes people are now able to recognise the opportunities this creates. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
