Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Your old water bottle could wind up becoming your next favorite pair of leggings

Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Your old water bottle could wind up becoming your next favorite pair of leggings

Your old water bottle could wind up becoming your next favorite pair of leggings

Sustainability is made way sexier by Wolven clothing.

The brand designs South-Asian and nature-inspired activewear for men and women using recycled bottles.

Each purchase, whether it be a new pair of joggers or a fierce one-piece swimsuit, helps to recycle one pound of ocean-bound plastic.

Wolven even acknowledges the impact of microplastics on waterways, offering microfiber filter wash bags to keep 90 percent of that petrol-based material from escaping.


You Might Like