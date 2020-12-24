Video Credit: In the Know: Finds - Duration: 00:46s - Published 4 minutes ago

Your old water bottle could wind up becoming your next favorite pair of leggings

Sustainability is made way sexier by Wolven clothing.

The brand designs South-Asian and nature-inspired activewear for men and women using recycled bottles.

Each purchase, whether it be a new pair of joggers or a fierce one-piece swimsuit, helps to recycle one pound of ocean-bound plastic.

Wolven even acknowledges the impact of microplastics on waterways, offering microfiber filter wash bags to keep 90 percent of that petrol-based material from escaping.