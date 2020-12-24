Former PMs and leaders react to Brexit deal

David Cameron and Theresa May congratulated the negotiating teams on helpingto end the year with some “positive news” as the UK and EU announced an post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed.

With a Brexit agreement finally reached, what steps do both sides need to take to ratify the deal? The EU and the UK have come to an agreement on their future trading relationship, but what are the official next steps in the process to finally completing the long-running Brexit saga?

Labour: Trade deal not what the government promised Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest.

PM walks out of Commons debate as Theresa May speaks Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked out of a House of Commons debate once his predecessor Theresa May began talking. MPs were gathered to debate and vote on the upcoming lockdown measures to that are to be introduced in England at midnight.

Boris Johnson walks out on Theresa May in Commons Boris Johnson walks out of the Commons just as former prime minister TheresaMay stood up to speak. Ms May looked shocked as Mr Johnson departed to audiblegasps from some MPs.

David Cameron condemns decision to cut overseas aid spending Former Prime Minister David Cameron has condemned the government's decision to cut the UK's overseas aid spending from 0.7% of gross annual income to 0.5%. Mr Cameron said the move is a "promise we don't have to break".

After months of negotiations, UK, EU secure Brexit trade deal Anticipated announcement marks the end of a key chapter in the Brexit saga, and comes just one week before the UK exits the EU’s single market.

UK PM Johnson wants to seize Brexit deal moment Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.

Starmer: Labour will accept and vote for Government's Brexit deal Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party will “accept it and vote for it”when the Government’s deal with the EU reaches Parliament.

