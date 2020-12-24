Former PMs and leaders react to Brexit deal

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has condemned the government’s decision to cut the UK’s overseas aid spending from 0.7% of gross annual income to 0.5%. Mr Cameron said the move is a “promise we don’t have to break”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked out of a House of Commons debate once his predecessor Theresa May began talking.
MPs were gathered to debate and vote on the upcoming lockdown measures to that are to be introduced in England at midnight. Report by Alibhaiz.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil.
Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..