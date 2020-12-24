Global  
 

Former PMs and leaders react to Brexit deal

David Cameron and Theresa May congratulated the negotiating teams on helpingto end the year with some “positive news” as the UK and EU announced an post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed.


Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party will “accept it and vote for it”when the Government’s deal with the EU reaches Parliament.

Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.

Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday the trade deal struck with the European Union shows that the UK has 'taken back control'.

Anticipated announcement marks the end of a key chapter in the Brexit saga, and comes just one week before the UK exits the EU’s single market.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron has condemned the government’s decision to cut the UK’s overseas aid spending from 0.7% of gross annual income to 0.5%. Mr Cameron said the move is a “promise we don’t have to break”. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson walks out of the Commons just as former prime minister TheresaMay stood up to speak. Ms May looked shocked as Mr Johnson departed to audiblegasps from some MPs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked out of a House of Commons debate once his predecessor Theresa May began talking. MPs were gathered to debate and vote on the upcoming lockdown measures to that are to be introduced in England at midnight. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the trade deal reached between the UK and the EU is not what the government promised, but reluctantly accepted that his party would have to support the deal in the House of Commons in the national interest. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The EU and the UK have come to an agreement on their future trading relationship, but what are the official next steps in the process to finally completing the long-running Brexit saga?

Foster and O'Neill welcome Brexit deal as other NI leaders warn of future consequences

Foster and O'Neill welcome Brexit deal as other NI leaders warn of future consequences Northern Ireland's First and deputy First Minister have welcomed news that the UK and EU have reached...
Head of the Commons Brexit Committee Hilary Benn says it's likely that anyBrexit trade deal negotiated between the UK and EU today will be approved byParliament.

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said in Brussels on Tuesday that theBrexit talks were 'in a crucial moment' and that both sides were giving it a'final push'

Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..

