Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:15s - Published 2 minutes ago

Holiday zipline course will have you going plaid through lights

Refreshing Mountain is 100 acres of outdoor activities.

For the holidays they have zipline courses that take you through the holiday light exhibit.

They also have a lighted obstacle course and giant swing for a unique winter experience.

The new drive through light show is donation based, a pay what you can exhibit with the money providing support to local ministries in the area.