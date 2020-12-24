Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:11s - Published 4 minutes ago

With Christmas around the corner, Indian cities decked up amid pandemic

As countries across the globe struggle to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, Christmas celebrations and year-end festivities are just around the corner.

Christmas illuminations brighten up various cities of India.

Saint George Forane Church illuminated on Christmas Eve in Kerala's Kochi.

People will celebrate Christmas despite pandemic blues.

On the other side, Christmas lights also displayed in large quantity in West Bengal's Siliguri.

Similarly, Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Delhi's Gole Market is also decked up with lights and decoration for Christmas celebrations.