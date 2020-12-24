With Christmas around the corner, Indian cities decked up amid pandemic

Members of Odisha Nirmana Sramik Federation, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) and All Orissa Petrol and Diesel Pump Workers Union held demonstration as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour laws. They held protest in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on November 26. On the other side, bus services are affected and markets are also closed in Kerala's Kochi on November 26. Markets are closed as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour and farm laws.
Beaches in Kerala re-opened for public from November 01 after months-long closure due to COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists were seen enjoying on a beach in Kochi. Do's and don'ts have been given to visitors in view of continuous spread of virus.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Member of Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Indian Parliament), Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "Rahul Gandhi is Wayanad MP. Is there Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in Kerala? If not, then, why don't you stand with farmers there? How is it possible that something is good for Kerala, and not in Delhi?" "He must clarify where and with what intention he is supporting farmers," he added.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on December 24, Congress MP from Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke on West Bengal elections. Chowdhury said, "Congress party again has decided to fight against the TMC regime in alliance with Left parties."
Speaking to media during an event in Birbhum on December 23, West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "Not all balls are meant to be played in the game of cricket and not all balls are meant to be spared. Those who want to put Visva Bharati University into controversy, I appeal them to give total autonomy to institution and Vice-Chancellor." "If you want to contribute in a positive manner for the betterment of public, strengthen democracy, restore faith in the constitution and keep rule of law above all, then don't play every ball. This (remarks against me) is a no-ball," he added.
The Christmas is around the corner and markets in West Bengal all decked up in the festival season. The shopkeepers in Siliguri were seen selling decorative items ahead of Christmas but sales got affected this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. A shopkeeper said, "Even during this Christmas season, sales are not as expected. It will be difficult to recover the money I have invested." A few customers were seen at the market but the buzz was missing. The world will celebrate Christmas on December 25.
Deputy Election Commissioner, Sudeep Jain and West Bengal Chief Election Officer, Arif Aftab held review meeting in Siliguri on December 18. They reviewed the poll preparedness for West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections. The discussion focused on rectification of voter list, name of the people died but still persist in voter list and chances of fake voting. Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain is on a two-day visit to West Bengal from December 17.
People held candlelight protest over alleged killing of a leopard in Rangapani area under Kurseong forest division on December 17. Protesters expressed unhappiness over the alleged attack on wild animal.
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who met the President earlier today and submitted a memorandum containing two crore signatures seeking his intervention for the repeal of farm laws. "Whatever Rahul Gandhi says, even Congress doesn't take it seriously. Today when he went to register his protest with President with signatures, these farmers told me that no one from Congress came to them to get their signature," the Agriculture Minister said. He said if Rahul Gandhi was so worried, he could have done something for farmers when Congress was in power. "The character of Congress has always been anti-farmer," Tomar added. Farmers have been protesting on the borders of Delhi since November 26 against three farm laws enacted recently by the government. Watch the full video for more details.
