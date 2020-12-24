Global  
 

Coffee shop that cares helps local veterans

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:37s - Published
A local coffee shop is serving up more than just lattes this holiday season.

Long Beach Coffee & Tea owners Tom West and Shannon Francis are providing an opportunity to give back to local veterans."That's what I love about this coffee shop," said customer and U.S. Marine veteran Jack Wright.

"It's not just about serving a great cup of coffee.

It's about providing hope and helping another human being."The business owners are no strangers to giving back.

Long Beach Coffee & Tea opened up shop over two years ago with the mission of lending a helping hand to those who need it the most."We opened up this up with the premise of doing outreach," said West, a U.S. Marine veteran.

"Everything here is anonymous, ...

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

