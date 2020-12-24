Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How does Britain's parliament approve the Brexit trade deal?

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:14s - Published
How does Britain's parliament approve the Brexit trade deal?How does Britain's parliament approve the Brexit trade deal?

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Rishi Sunak hails 'comprehensive' Brexit deal for the UK [Video]

Rishi Sunak hails 'comprehensive' Brexit deal for the UK

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has hailed the UK's proposed Brexit deal with theEuropean Union for being "one of the most comprehensive" free trade agreementsever signed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published
Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment' [Video]

Sunak: Brexit trade deal is an 'enormously unifying moment'

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said that he believes the recently agreed Brexit trade deal represents an "enormously unifying moment for our country" because it "brings people together after the divisions of the past few years." Mr Sunak added that "for those who voted to leave this still means that we will have the freedom that people sought to control our laws, our borders, our trade, but for those who were anxious about the economic implications of leaving, they should be enormously reassured by the comprehensive nature of this free trade agreement, ensuring tariff free quota free access for British businesses to the European market, ensuring that close economic partnership and crucially protecting British jobs." Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Brexit countdown: 4 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit countdown: 4 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Brexit: What's inside the UK EU post-Brexit trade deal

 Just a week before the deadline, Britain and the European Union struck a free-trade deal on Christmas Eve (UK time) that should avert economic chaos on New..
New Zealand Herald

Brexit: What are the key points of the deal?

 These are the most important aspects of the UK-EU deal, and how it could affect our day-to-day lives.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Gibraltar Still Hanging After Brexit Deal: Spanish PM

Gibraltar Still Hanging After Brexit Deal: Spanish PM (EurActiv) -- Madrid and London have yet to reach agreement on the status of Gibraltar, Spanish Prime...
Eurasia Review - Published

Brexit Trade Deal Sealed: EU and UK Clinch Narrow Accord

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Britain Gets a Boost With Brexit Trade Deal, but Challenges Loom

The free-trade pact would help both sides avoid tariffs, but Britain would still face economic costs...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •VOA News



Related videos from verified sources

Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal [Video]

Parting 'sweet sorrow': EU, UK clinch trade deal

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:07Published
Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen [Video]

Brexit deal "fair, balanced and right": Von der Leyen

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn [Video]

'No doubt' Parliament will approve possible Brexit deal, says Benn

Head of the Commons Brexit Committee Hilary Benn says it's likely that anyBrexit trade deal negotiated between the UK and EU today will be approved byParliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published