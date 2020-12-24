Global
Square May Be Trying To Buy Jay-Z’s Tidal
Square May Be Trying To Buy Jay-Z’s Tidal
Video Credit:
Wochit Business
- Duration: 00:28s - Published
2 minutes ago
Square May Be Trying To Buy Jay-Z’s Tidal
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Square could be trying to buy Tidal from Jay-Z
Could a Tidal buyout be in the offing? Maybe, according to Bloomberg. The outlet is reporting that...
engadget - Published
5 hours ago
Odd report claims Square has been in talks to buy Tidal
A strange report today claims that Square Inc. might buy Tidal, after Jack Dorsey was twice seen with...
9to5Mac - Published
5 hours ago
Jack Dorsey's Square has reportedly expressed interest in buying Jay-Z's music streaming platform, Tidal
News of the digital payment company's interest in Tidal comes after Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z were seen...
Business Insider - Published
3 hours ago
