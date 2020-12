After 3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19, family calls recovery best Christmas present ever Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 02:57s - Published 1 day ago After 3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19, family calls recovery best Christmas present ever A family and a team of doctors at University of Missouri Health Care are calling a toddler’s recovery the best Christmas present ever after the boy had COVID-19, which caused a stroke. 0

