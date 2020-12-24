Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Santa Claus Village in Finland

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Santa Claus Village in FinlandThis is a live look at the Arctic Circle, the Santa Clause Village.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Santa says 'be nice and follow social distancing rules' [Video]

Santa says 'be nice and follow social distancing rules'

Despite the difficulties of 2020, Santa Claus conveyed a Christmas message trying to reassure worried children and their families that Christmas preparations were going well and called on people to be..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:42Published
VIRTUAL TOUR! There is a Christmas town in Arizona called Santa Claus - ABC15 Digital [Video]

VIRTUAL TOUR! There is a Christmas town in Arizona called Santa Claus - ABC15 Digital

This former holiday hub is now reduced to four miles of an abandoned amusement park with a pink train.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:59Published
Hotel in Ireland creates socially-distant drive-thru Christmas experience for guests [Video]

Hotel in Ireland creates socially-distant drive-thru Christmas experience for guests

The Amber Springs Hotel in Gorey, Ireland made a drive-thru Christmas experience, complete with lights, a Christmas village and Santa with his elves.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:35Published