Santa Claus Village in Finland

Santa says 'be nice and follow social distancing rules'Despite the difficulties of 2020, Santa Claus conveyed a Christmas message trying to reassure worried children and their families that Christmas preparations were going well and called on people to be..
VIRTUAL TOUR! There is a Christmas town in Arizona called Santa Claus - ABC15 DigitalThis former holiday hub is now reduced to four miles of an abandoned amusement park with a pink train.
Hotel in Ireland creates socially-distant drive-thru Christmas experience for guestsThe Amber Springs Hotel in Gorey, Ireland made a drive-thru Christmas experience, complete with lights, a Christmas village and Santa with his elves.