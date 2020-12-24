Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LAX Sees Steady Stream Of Travelers On Christmas Eve

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:10s - Published
LAX Sees Steady Stream Of Travelers On Christmas Eve

LAX Sees Steady Stream Of Travelers On Christmas Eve

Despite the pandemic risks, LAX was seeing a steady stream of travelers on Christmas Eve.

Tina Patel reports.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Volunteers Serve Those In Need Christmas Eve At St. John’s Church In Newark [Video]

Volunteers Serve Those In Need Christmas Eve At St. John’s Church In Newark

On Christmas Eve, a tradition continues at St. John’s Church to help those in need. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
Smaller Scale For Christmas Eve Mass Due To COVID Pandemic [Video]

Smaller Scale For Christmas Eve Mass Due To COVID Pandemic

Churches across our area are improvising, making sure worshippers can still celebrate the birth of Christ, but do so safely. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:02Published
New York Weather: Thursday Morning 12/24 CBS2 Christmas Eve Weather Headlines [Video]

New York Weather: Thursday Morning 12/24 CBS2 Christmas Eve Weather Headlines

CBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:38Published