Puducherry-based shopkeeper pays tribute to late singer Balasubrahmanyam on Christmas

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published
A Puducherry-based shopkeeper made 339 kg cake of late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam to pay the legendary artist tribute on occasion of the Christmas.

The large cake statue of the singer attracted the visitors.

They were seen clicking pictures with the cake statue of Balasubrahmanyam.


