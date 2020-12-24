Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher

Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher

The S&P 500 ended higher in a shortened session on Thursday as investors headed into the long Christmas weekend with hopes that an imminent stimulus agreement, a Brexit deal, and the ongoing vaccine rollout will spell brighter days in the coming year.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

Stocks rise as investors bet on recovery [Video]

Stocks rise as investors bet on recovery

The S&P 500 eked out a gain on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published
Tesla shares slump in S&P 500 debut [Video]

Tesla shares slump in S&P 500 debut

Shares of electric carmaker Tesla slumped in their debut on the S&P 500 on Monday, retreating from record-high levels, as worries over a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in Britain weighed on markets. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published

Tesla stock falls on first day in S&P 500

 On paper, Tesla is worth more than Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Nissan and Daimler combined.
CBS News
Wall Street falls but Tesla soars [Video]

Wall Street falls but Tesla soars

U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

U.K. and EU agree on Brexit trade deal just ahead of deadline

 Britain and the European Union have reached agreement a post-Brexit trade deal after months of contentious negotiations. The deal comes almost four years after..
CBS News

Brexit deal done: What's in it and where next for the UK and EU?

 To misquote Shakespeare, our Brexit negotiating revels now are ended. The tempestuous talks did not lead to a dramatic walkout, even if it at times the UK..
New Zealand Herald

Erasmus: What could happen to the scheme after Brexit?

 What could Brexit mean for current and future participants in the Erasmus scheme?
BBC News
How does Britain's parliament approve the Brexit trade deal? [Video]

How does Britain's parliament approve the Brexit trade deal?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:14Published

Fred Katayama

SolarWinds updates flagship software [Video]

SolarWinds updates flagship software

SolarWinds said Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of a second set of hackers that targeted the company's products. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published
Consumers cut back on spending as income drops [Video]

Consumers cut back on spending as income drops

Consumer spending dropped in November for the first time since the recovery from the recession started in May, weighed down by a plunge in income. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:41Published
Transition could boost stocks: economist [Video]

Transition could boost stocks: economist

Multivariate economist Max Wolff tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors could welcome the Presidential transition with a relief rally.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:38Published

Related news from verified sources

European Stocks Close Notably Higher On Stimulus News, Brexit Deal Hopes

European stocks closed on buoyant note on Tuesday on hopes about a post-Brexit trade deal,...
RTTNews - Published