Brexit deal, stimulus hopes drive S&P higher

The S&P 500 ended higher in a shortened session on Thursday as investors headed into the long Christmas weekend with hopes that an imminent stimulus agreement, a Brexit deal, and the ongoing vaccine rollout will spell brighter days in the coming year.
The S&P 500 eked out a gain on Wednesday as an expected stimulus deal and falling jobless claims prompted investors to put their money into sectors most likely to benefit from the economy re-opening. Fred Katayama reports.
Shares of electric carmaker Tesla slumped in their debut on the S&P 500 on Monday, retreating from record-high levels, as worries over a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in Britain weighed on markets. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday, pulled down by uncertainty around a coronavirus stimulus deal, while Tesla shares hit a lifetime high in anticipation of their addition to the S&P 500 next week. Fred Katayama reports.
SolarWinds said Thursday it had released an update to fix the vulnerabilities in its flagship network management software, Orion, following the discovery of a second set of hackers that targeted the company's products. Fred Katayama reports.