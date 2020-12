See first responders serenade Dr. Fauci for his 80th birthday Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:47s - Published 5 minutes ago See first responders serenade Dr. Fauci for his 80th birthday Dr. Anthony Fauci got a special treat as he left work Wednesday. Members of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Rescue Squad were waiting outside to serenade the good doctor ahead of his 80th birthday on Dec. 24. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like