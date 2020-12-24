GOP Nixes Trump's $2K Stimulus Package Demand

Global  
 

US lawmakers are back to square one with respect to the passage of the most recent $900 billion pandemic stimulus package.

CNN reports the House of Representatives on Thursday failed to secure an increase of direct payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.

The attempt was a response to one of President Donald Trump's surprise demands he made in a tweeted video late on Tuesday.

House Democrats tried to quickly pass the bill by a unanimous consent request Thursday morning, but Republicans rejected the move.

GOP lawmakers are now in a difficult spot where they will be forced to decide whether or not they will defy the President.


