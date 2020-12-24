Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published 7 minutes ago

Stella Tennant, Dead At 50

Fashion's most famous nonconformist, supermodel Stella Tennant died suddenly on Tuesday in England.

She was just 50 years old.

CNN reports Tennant was the darling of '90s fashion with her androgynous look, blunt pixie, and steely gaze.

She was a muse to fashion luminaries like Helmut Lang, and the late Karl Lagerfeld when he headed Chanel.

Tennant continued to appear on runways until early this year, when she walked for Valentino for Paris Fashion Week.

She is survived by her husband, David Lasnet, and their four children.