Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:06s - Published 1 day ago

Family of Hoary Marmots Use Sweat as a Salt Lick

Occurred on July 17, 2020 / Tombstone Territorial Park, Yukon, Canada Info from Licensor: "We went on a tough multi-day hike in the Tombstones territorial park in Yukon, Canada.

6 hours in, a friend took a rest, only to be discovered by a curious and bold Hoary Marmot family.

The marmots enjoyed his sweat as a saltlick and had a nibble of his sideburns.

It didn't break skin, no medical concerns, and we were very respectful of their space, they approached us.

After this amazing encounter, we continued our hike to respect their home and keep them wild."