What's in the Brexit trade deal?

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:56s - Published
Sky's economics editor Ed Conway analyses the official documents to find out what's in the 2,000 page trade agreement.


UK, EU on cusp of striking Brexit trade deal at last

BRUSSELS (AP) — Negotiators from the European Union and Britain worked through the night and right...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayCBS NewsDeutsche WelleBusiness Insider


Brexit Negotiators Have Been Working Overtime On Trade Agreement

European Union and British negotiators have been racing to reach a post-Brexit trade deal before Dec....
NPR - Published

Brexit Trade Deal Sealed: EU and UK Clinch Narrow Accord

Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast Telegraph



Businesses fear red tape after Brexit [Video]

Businesses fear red tape after Brexit

Businesses are relieved that a trade deal has been struck with the EU - but are concerned about the costs of extra paperwork.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:07Published
Brexit deal shows 'wisdom' of setting timetable [Video]

Brexit deal shows 'wisdom' of setting timetable

The former trade secretary said it had been wise to set a deadline in order to get an agreement.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 04:22Published
How does Britain's parliament approve the Brexit trade deal? [Video]

How does Britain's parliament approve the Brexit trade deal?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 03:14Published