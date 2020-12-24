What's in the Brexit trade deal?
Sky's economics editor Ed Conway analyses the official documents to find out what's in the 2,000 page trade agreement.
Businesses fear red tape after BrexitBusinesses are relieved that a trade deal has been struck with the EU - but are concerned about the costs of extra paperwork.
Brexit deal shows 'wisdom' of setting timetableThe former trade secretary said it had been wise to set a deadline in order to get an agreement.
How does Britain's parliament approve the Brexit trade deal?